In celebration of National Bird Day on January 5, and to recognize other wildlife that frequents the National Elk Refuge, winter naturalists have scheduled a line-up of programs in January to highlight the avian species that …Continue reading
Featured Articles
Winter Forage Sampling Began This Week
National Elk Refuge biologists began preliminary measurements of winter forage this week, measuring the amount of plant material available to wintering elk and bison. Forage availability is a key factor in the Refuge’s winter …Continue reading
Historic White Grass Dude Ranch Rehabilitation Completed
Rehabilitation of the historic White Grass Dude Ranch located within Grand Teton National Park is complete after 11 years of meticulous preservation work. The former dude ranch has been transformed into the home and …Continue reading
2 Feet in 2 Days
DEEPcember: Record Snowfall Season to Date: 2 feet in 2 days and more on the way at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (December 16, 2016), Teton Village, WY ––With 207 inches of total snowfall season to date …Continue reading
Modernizing Wyoming’s Science Standards
On September 23, 2016, the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) approved the proposed 2016 Wyoming Science Content and Performance Standards for Governor Mead’s consideration. On November 14, 2016, the Governor signed the new standards into law. …Continue reading
Town and County Seek 2017 Total Solar Eclipse Special Events Coordinator
A Total Solar Eclipse (TSE) will cross the United States on Monday, August 21, 2017. A large portion of Teton County is directly in the path of totality for the eclipse. This, combined with the …Continue reading
Updated Building Permit Addresses Effort to Reduce Light Pollution
This past summer, the Jackson Town Council and the Teton County Board of Commissioners moved to take measures to better protect the area’s dark and starry night skies by adopting an amendment to the Land …Continue reading
News
Delegates Chosen For Senate Youth Program
Nicole Sanders, a senior at Powell High School, and Grace Anderson, a junior at Wyoming Virtual Academy, have been chosen to serve as Wyoming’s delegates for the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP). The delegates …Continue reading
Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 8 PM this evening to 11 am MST Thursday… The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow… which is in …Continue reading
Chamber’s Business Over Breakfast Legislative Edition is Thursday
The community is invited to start the New Year with the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce for the Annual Legislative Edition of Business Over Breakfast on Thursday, January 5 from 7:30-9:00am at Snow King …Continue reading
Chicks On Decline
New data on the Wyoming sage grouse population reveals bird numbers will likely decline in the coming year based on an analysis of sage grouse wings provided by hunters. This follows three years of population …Continue reading
No Notable Subsurface Movement Detected in Landslide
The Town of Jackson continues to monitor movements on the West Broadway Landslide. Recently measuring instruments indicated that surface movement had increased significantly due to the precipitation that the valley received over the course of …Continue reading
Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Announce Winter Visitor Center Hours and Closures
Arches and Canyonlands national parks are open all year, but the park’s visitor center operations change with the arrival of winter. The Arches Visitor Center is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. this …Continue reading