January 4, 2017

Council Honors Flitner

View More
January 4, 2017

County Commissioners Sworn In

View More
January 4, 2017

Muldoon Sworn In

View More
January 3, 2017

Habitat Makes Good Progress on The Grove

View More

Featured Articles

-

Educational Programs Focused On Birds At NER

January 3, 2017

In celebration of National Bird Day on January 5, and to recognize other wildlife that frequents the National Elk Refuge, winter naturalists have scheduled a line-up of programs in January to highlight the avian species that …

Continue reading
-

Winter Forage Sampling Began This Week

December 21, 2016

  National Elk Refuge biologists began preliminary measurements of winter forage this week, measuring the amount of plant material available to wintering elk and bison. Forage availability is a key factor in the Refuge’s winter …

Continue reading
-

2 Feet in 2 Days

December 16, 2016

DEEPcember: Record Snowfall Season to Date:  2 feet in 2 days and more on the way at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort  (December 16, 2016), Teton Village, WY ––With 207 inches of total snowfall season to date …

Continue reading
-

Modernizing Wyoming’s Science Standards

On September 23, 2016, the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) approved the proposed 2016 Wyoming Science Content and Performance Standards for Governor Mead’s consideration. On November 14, 2016, the Governor signed the new standards into law. …

Continue reading

News

News

Winter Weather Advisory

January 3, 2017

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 8 PM this evening to 11 am MST Thursday… The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow… which is in …

Continue reading
News

Chicks On Decline

December 20, 2016

New data on the Wyoming sage grouse population reveals bird numbers will likely decline in the coming year based on an analysis of sage grouse wings provided by hunters. This follows three years of population …

Continue reading