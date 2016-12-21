Howe Named Chamber of Commerce VP

The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Rick Howe, IOM has been named Vice-President of the Chamber. He will transition from his role as Director of Visitor Services.

Incoming President/CEO Shelley Simonton commented, “I look forward to joining a team that is positioned for success.” She added, “Rick is going to be a key player in shaping the future of the Chamber. This strategic move will help our organization to better take advantage of the challenges and opportunities facing Jackson Hole in the coming years. Rick will help guide our Membership, Visitor Services, and Business Development efforts.”

Many of Howe’s local accomplishments with the Chamber have delivered increased value directly to Chamber members. Examples include the Great Until Late program, the semiannual business development meetings, a strengthened relationship with the multi-agency Jackson Hole & Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center, and enhanced services at the Jackson Hole Airport. The Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce named him Staff Member of the Year in 2014.

Chamber Chair Joe Madera commented, “Rick is a proven leader. Since the Chamber is in a time of transition, we’re taking the opportunity shine a brighter light on the core functions of the organization. This move will allow the Chamber to more effectively leverage the experience and influence Rick has gained from his time working with the community and with IOM and the Board of Regents.”

In addition to local leadership roles, Howe is making an impact on the national level. He graduated from the Institute for Organizational Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, in 2014. Howe was then appointed to the Winter Board of Regents where he is responsible for implementing the policies created by the Institute’s National Board of Trustees.

Madera noted, “Rick has his eye on national trends but his heart is with the business community in Jackson Hole. Great Until Late, which kicked off for the season last weekend, is just one example of his positive attitude and his commitment to fostering a healthy local economy.”