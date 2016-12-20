 Interim Fire Chief Announced 

Battalion Chief Mike Moyer will become the Interim Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Chief beginning in early 2017.

Moyer will temporarily take the helm of the department after current Fire/EMS Chief Willy Watsabaugh retires on Jan. 7, County Commissioners’ Administrator Alyssa Watkins announced.

“Mike Moyer has a great depth of experience, leadership and knowledge, and I know he’ll be very successful in that role,” Watkins said at Tuesday’s Teton County Board of County Commissioners meeting.

Moyer began working with local Fire/EMS in the fall of 1987 and previously worked in emergency services in Pennsylvania.

Moyer said he does not plan to apply for the position to fill Watsabaugh’s role permanently but is looking forward to helping enable a smooth transition. Watsabaugh and Moyer have already begun working together to plan the leadership shift.

Watsabaugh announced his retirement in November after 39 years of fighting fires, responding to community emergencies and ensuring public safety. Fire/EMS staff are coordinating a community retirement party for the chief on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Teton County will begin advertising and taking applications for the permanent position in January.