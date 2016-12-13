JHMR Announces Grammy Award-Winning Zac Brown Band to Headline 4th Annual Rendezvous

ZAC BROWN BAND IS BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND:

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is pleased to announce that Zac Brown Band will return to headline the 4rdAnnual Jackson Hole Rendezvous Festival. This four-day spring lifestyle and music festival presents concerts on multiple stages in Teton Village and the iconic Town Square in Jackson, WY from March 16-19, 2017. The Jackson Hole community hosted multi-platinum artists Zac Brown Band last year, and by popular demand, Zac Brown Band is back at Rendezvous, the festival that is quickly becoming the most popular spring concert event in the Rockies.

“We are thrilled to bring Zac Brown Band to Jackson Hole again this March,” said JHMR Chief Marketing Officer, Adam Sutner. “Last year the turnout was tremendous for Zac Brown Band and all the artists. We were especially pleased that we were able to put on a show that was attractive to our local community as well as to visitors from across the country and the world! The performances were fantastic, the energy was incredible – and we’re proud to be able to offer that experience again this year at Jackson Hole Rendezvous,” Sutner went on to note.

“The Travel and Tourism Board is pleased to be able to collaborate on Rendezvous in a big way with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort again this year,” stated Alex Klein, Chair of the Travel and Tourism Board. “Our community is energized around this weekend, as we’re able to attract fans from across the country. The festival encompasses the true spirit of Jackson Hole as a destination,” Klein added. Zac Brown Band will perform in Teton Village on Saturday, March 18, with roots reggae stalwarts, Iration, opening up. The Teton Village venue will open at 3:00pm with Zac Brown Band taking the stage at 6:30pm. This night of celebration will be topped off by an annual fireworks display. Friday’s Town Square show will feature co-headliners Jamestown Revival who are climbing steadily on the Billboard charts, and the high energy, high octane of Samantha Fish. Sunday afternoon will feature local favorite Chanman Roots Band performing at “Music under the Tram” in front of the Aerial Tram.

General Admission tickets for Zac Brown Band concert will be $40 and go on sale December 19th on Jacksonhole.com. Pre-sale tickets that are included with lodging packages and Jackson Hole lift passes will be available for purchase December 14th through participating lodges and Jacksonhole.com. For Jackson Hole locals, there will be a pre-sale beginning December 14th through December 18th where limited quantities of $15 tickets will be available for locals to purchase. Information on how and where to buy will be advertised locally.

JHMR’s President Jerry Blann best sums up the scope of community partnership in adding, “This year’s Rendezvous wouldn’t have been possible without this unprecedented community cooperation, and the extra effort by many of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s employees. We’re grateful to the entire community; the Town of Jackson, Teton County and also the Teton Village Association, all of whom will benefit from this incredible enterprise.”

The Friday night Jackson Town Square shows are free admission. VIP access will also be available for sale in limited numbers for both Friday and Saturday night shows. For more information on festival lineup additions, special travel packages, lodging deals from Hotel Terra, Teton Mountain Lodge, Snake River Lodge and Spa, Hotel Jackson, Spring Creek Ranch and vacation rentals from Jackson Hole Resort Lodging, visit jacksonhole.com/rendezvous.

Jackson Hole Rendezvous presented by Bud Light and Teton County Travel and Tourism Board (4JH) is brought to you by Jackson Hole Mountain Resort with the generous support of our sponsors, including, Jeep: The Official Vehicle of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Pepsi, Marmot, GORE-TEX, GoPro, Teton Village Association and Jackson Hole Central Reservations. Also in part by our Lodging Partners; Hotel Terra / Teton Mountain Lodge, Snake River Lodge, Hotel Jackson, Spring Creek Ranch, The Wort, Town Square Inns, The Lexington and Jackson Hole Resort Lodging.

About Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Jackson Hole continues to famously deliver legendary powder snow, 4,136 continuous vertical feet, 2500 acres of the best beginner, intermediate and expert skiing and snowboarding and a genuine “Last of the Old West” atmosphere. Neighboring the legacy U.S National Parks of Yellowstone and Grand Teton and operating in Bridger Teton National Forest, there is no more spectacular setting for a destination resort in the world. Now with twelve nonstop cities (and hundreds of international connections) flying to the newly expanded airport, Jackson Hole is one of the most easily accessed destination resorts in the Rockies. For route maps, ski packages, web cams, videos and more please visit jacksonhole.com or facebook.com/jacksonhole, www.jacksonhole.com

About Zac Brown Band

Three-time GRAMMY winners and multi-platinum artists Zac Brown Band are one of music’s most heralded acts. Their latest platinum-certified album ‘JEKYLL + HYDE’ (Southern Ground Artists/John Varvatos Records/Big Machine Label Group/Republic Records) marks the band’s fourth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart. With three platinum-selling albums, ‘Uncaged,’ ‘You Get What You Give,’ ‘JEKYLL + HYDE’ and 5X platinum ‘The Foundation,’ along with their 2013 project ‘The Grohl Sessions Vol. 1,’ the band has sold over 25 million singles and eight million albums to date. They have earned a historic series of fifteen #1 hit radio singles and are only the second artist to top both the country and active rock formats.

Zac Brown Band broke three Fenway Park records with back-to-back sold-out concerts during their “BLACK OUT THE SUN” 2016 Tour: the most tickets sold for a single concert, the most tickets sold over two nights of concerts by the same artist, and the first band to sell out seven consecutive shows over three years. The band reached another milestone in Camden, NJ, packing 25,227 people into BB&T Pavilion — the best-attended show in the venue’s 22-year history. Zac Brown Band is managed by ROAR, a Beverly Hills-based artist and brand management company. The band is also represented by CAA, public relations firm Shore Fire Media and strategic digital marketing agency Girlilla Marketing.

Additional information can be found at http://www.zacbrownband.com/.

About Jamestown Revival

The story of Jamestown Revival feels suited for the dog-eared pages of a timeless American novel. Chapter one opens with Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance meeting in Magnolia, TX at 15-years-old. Fast friends, the duo attended college together, started Jamestown Revival, and traded their home state for Los Angeles, CA in late 2011. By 2014 they released their debut album UTAH (which included the hit single ‘California’), built a committed fan base with countless road shows, and received critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone and The Wall Street Journal. They were named iTunes “Best of

2014: Singer-Songwriter Album of the Year,” graced the sound stages of Conan and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and performed at some of America’s legendary music festivals including Coachella, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Bottlerock Festival, and Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic.

“UTAH opened a lot of doors for us and put us on the road for the first time,” says Zach. “We learned how to play for a crowd and how to perform.” But when it came time to record a second album, the band found themselves in a different place.

“This album is like chapter two,” agrees Jonathan. “The story begins at the point where we decided to head back to Texas. We wrote many of the songs when we were entering a different phase of our lives. We settled back into Austin, and my wife and I had our first child. That was a big shift. It was all about leaving behind our last bastion of adolescence, if you will.”

This process resulted in The Education Of A Wandering Man [Republic Records], an album that looks back at the journey of the band’s past. The record chronicles the lessons learned and the experiences that color the life-lived along the way.

“This album is a snapshot of our observations and learnings over the past four years. Our education has been gained not in a classroom, but in our experience,” Zach and Jonathan write in a letter to fans announcing the album.

Musically, the record remains loyal to Jamestown Revival’s indie rock/alt country aesthetic while also reaching into new creative territory.

About Samantha Fish

Samantha Fish Spins You Around With An Emotional Wild Heart “She snarls it, she spits it out and she could give a damn.” Goldmine Produced by Luther Dickinson, Out on July 7th on Ruf Records

Her 3rd Studio Release is filled up to the rim with staggering vocals, aching guitar riffs and thunderous drums, leaving you lifeless

Atlanta, GA – On July 7th, Ruf Records recording artist singer-guitarist Samantha Fish, will raise eyebrows with her third studio release, Wild Heart, produced by Luther Dickinson (The North Mississippi Allstars/Black Crowes). Having Samantha on guitars and Luther on various stringed instruments, they rounded out the lineup with Grammy Award-winning Brady Blade (Emmylou Harris/Bob Dylan) on drums. Special guests include Lightnin Malcolm (guitar), Sharde Thomas (drums) and Memphis session singers Shontelle Norman-Beatty and Risse Norman. The result is a stunning representation of Americana roots music.

Wild Heart was recorded in three different studios, as they trekked the backroads from Louisiana to Mississippi in the fall of 2014. Starting at Brady Blade’s Shreveport, Louisiana studio, they laid the basic rhythm tracks and vocals. Luther and Samantha then hightailed it to his Zebra Ranch Studios in Hernando, Mississippi where they had a traditional Hill Country Blues session. Then, finally, all roads lead to Memphis where the duo put the final touches at both Willie Mitchell’s Royal Studios and the legendary Ardent studios.

About IRATION

Iration is an alternative/reggae group of musicians formed in Isla Vista, CA. A deep-rooted reggae influence is fused with elements of rock and pop to create smooth original sounds – “We’re all about luv”, states the band. The group is made up of members Joseph Dickens (Drums), Joseph King (Engineer), Cayson Peterson (Keyboard/Synth), Micah Pueschel (Guitar/Lead Vocals), Adam Taylor (Bass), and Micah Brown (Guitar/Vocals). All of the members of Iration met while growing up in Hawaii but formed the band after reconnecting in Santa Barbara, CA – the exception being Micah Brown who officially joined the group in 2014.

The group released their most recent work, the Hotting Up album, in summer of 2015. Iration has been touring nationally since 2006, performing at festivals such as Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Hangout and Bottlerock. These Hawaiian-bred musicians look forward to spreading their original sound and Aloha spirit all the while never forgetting to get a surf in when possible. http://irationmusic.com/band/detail/about-iration#body