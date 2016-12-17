No Notable Subsurface Movement Detected in Landslide

The Town of Jackson continues to monitor movements on the
West Broadway Landslide. Recently measuring instruments indicated that surface movement had
increased significantly due to the precipitation that the valley received over the course of the past
48 hours.
In addition to surface monitors, instruments are also located at varying depths in the landslide
measuring subsurface material movement. New data acquired from these subsurface monitors
have not shown any significant or notable movement increases of material below the surface of
the slide.
“We have received information from instruments located further down in the ground that seem to
indicate the subsurface material is remaining relatively stable,” said Bob McLaurin, Town
Manager. “With the amount of moisture that we’ve received recently we expected the surface of
the slide to increase, that’s what slides do, but it was reassuring to discover that the movement of
the deeper material has not increased.”
The Town, along with geotechnical experts associated with the landslide, will continue to monitor
both surface and subsurface movement. The Town of Jackson is receiving data on surface
movement every 15 minutes, but the subsurface movement typically requires additional time to
acquire.
The Town will continue to consult with landslide experts, monitor the situation, and advise the
public if there are any significant changes or areas of concern.
For additional information please contact Carl Pelletier, the Town of Jackson’s Public Information
Officer at cpelletier@townofjackson.com or (307) 734-3488.
