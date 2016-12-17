No Notable Subsurface Movement Detected in Landslide

The Town of Jackson continues to monitor movements on the

West Broadway Landslide. Recently measuring instruments indicated that surface movement had

increased significantly due to the precipitation that the valley received over the course of the past

48 hours.

In addition to surface monitors, instruments are also located at varying depths in the landslide

measuring subsurface material movement. New data acquired from these subsurface monitors

have not shown any significant or notable movement increases of material below the surface of

the slide.

“We have received information from instruments located further down in the ground that seem to

indicate the subsurface material is remaining relatively stable,” said Bob McLaurin, Town

Manager. “With the amount of moisture that we’ve received recently we expected the surface of

the slide to increase, that’s what slides do, but it was reassuring to discover that the movement of

the deeper material has not increased.”

The Town, along with geotechnical experts associated with the landslide, will continue to monitor

both surface and subsurface movement. The Town of Jackson is receiving data on surface

movement every 15 minutes, but the subsurface movement typically requires additional time to

acquire.

The Town will continue to consult with landslide experts, monitor the situation, and advise the

public if there are any significant changes or areas of concern.

For additional information please contact Carl Pelletier, the Town of Jackson’s Public Information

Officer at cpelletier@townofjackson.com or (307) 734-3488.