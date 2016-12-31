START Bus Announces Additional Free Service New Year’s Eve

START Bus announced that three additional in-town shuttles on

New Year’s Eve will be offered to the public. These free shuttles will be “drop-off only” and

originate at the Town Square bus stop on January 1 at 12:30 AM and 1:00 AM and 1:30 AM

respectively. The Town Square bus stop is located on Cache Street across from The Cowboy Bar

and Local Restaurant.

“It’s a service that we are happy to offer to both locals and visitors to make sure they get home

safely,” said Peter Romaine, the Transit Operations Manager.

These shuttles will be offering late night revelers drop off service to designated START bus stops

throughout Town, East Jackson and the Cottonwood area. The idea of these additional shuttles is

to that ensure people have a safe ride home on a traditionally busy party night.

“The forecast indicates that it’s going to be very cold out that night, so the safer we can get people

home the better,” said Romaine.

The Jackson Police Department would like to remind everyone to drive safely this New Year’s

Eve. For those who will be drinking, please plan ahead to have a sober ride home. Law

enforcement partners will be out in full force to keep impaired drivers off the roadways.

Vehicles parked on town streets or in town parking lots after 2:00 AM will be ticketed and may be

towed. If you are planning on going out for the evening, the Town of Jackson encourages you to

plan for the possibility of parking. Overnight parking is permitted in the parking structure located

at Millward Street and Simpson Ave. Vehicles are allowed to park in the garage for up to 48 hours.

For more information about these free New Year’s Eve shuttles please call the START Bus office

at (307) 733-4521 ext. 6.