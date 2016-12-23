Town Continues Monitoring Drinking Water

The Town of Jackson would like to take this opportunity to

reassure the community that the Town’s water supply remains safe to drink. The Public Works

Department operates a total of 7 active water wells located throughout Jackson which are used to

supply the community with potable water.

Recently, the Town received notification from the EPA that a sample from one of the wells

indicated a detectable level of benzene in the water, but the results of that sample were far below

levels which require any sort of remediation efforts. The sample exceeded the federal “method

detection level” with a result of 1.6 micrograms per liter benzene reported. The federal method

detection limit is 0.5 micrograms per liter benzene. The highest level of benzene that is allowed

in drinking water, the maximum contaminant level (MCL), is 5.0 micrograms per liter, as

established by the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Upon receiving this notification, Jackson’s Water Utility Manager, John Ryan, took the initiative

and provided a water sample for the EPA in early December. The results of the most recent water

sample from the well in question did indicate a presence of benzene again. However, the amount

of benzene detected was very low, 0.6 micrograms per liter, and according to a representative from

the EPA the concentration is just above the detection level but well below the MCL.

The EPA has indicated that quarterly testing would need to occur for at least 2 more quarters.

Once data collection from these quarterly samples is complete the EPA can make a determination

on whether the benzene level is reliably and consistently below the MCL which could place the

Town back on reduced monitoring requirements.

“The results of the most current water samples indicates that the Town’s water is completely safe

to drink,” said Mr. Ryan. According to Ryan, the EPA is not requiring any sort of remediation

efforts; however they are requiring an increase in the sampling and monitoring of water for

elevated benzene levels.

NEWS RELEASE

Thorough testing occurs on a regular basis at each of the Town’s seven wells which supply

drinking water to the Town. If results of water samples indicate water which is unsafe for public

consumption then Public Works personnel are able to immediately shut down individual wells to

contain any hazard.

Town officials have discussed contingency plans if there is a need to shut off a well in the future;

however, at this point Jackson’s water supply remains safe to drink and there is no need to shut

down any of the water supply wells. The Town of Jackson will continue to monitor the situation

actively and update the community as more information becomes available.

For additional information please contact Carl Pelletier, the Town of Jackson’s Public Information

Officer at cpelletier@townofjackson.com or (307) 734-3488.