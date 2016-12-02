Town Drinking Water Safe

The Town of Jackson would like to take this opportunity to assure the community
that the Town’s water supply remains safe to drink. The Public Works Department operates a total
of 7 active water wells located throughout town which are used to supply the community with
potable water. Each of these wells are monitored and tested on a regular basis by the
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure the safety and quality of our drinking water.
The Town received a notification via email on Monday, November 28th from the EPA that a water
sample from one of the wells indicated a detectable level of benzene, but remains far below levels
which require any sort of immediate reporting or remediation efforts. The sample in question
exceeded the federal “detection level” with a result of 1.6 mg/L benzene reported. The threshold
level of benzene allowed in public drinking water set by the EPA is 5.0 mg/L as established by the
Safe Drinking Water Act.
“The Town’s water is completely safe to drink,” said John Ryan the Water Utility Manager.
According to Ryan the EPA is not requiring any sort of reporting or remediation efforts. The only
action that the EPA is requiring at this point and time is an increase in the sampling of water for
benzene levels. Ryan submitted a water sample immediately and expects results from this in the
next 2 to 3 weeks.
“If the results returned with levels which were even close to posing a threat to public health and
safety we would take immediate action to remedy the situation,” said Town Manager Bob
McLaurin. Thorough testing occurs on a regular basis at each of the Town’s seven wells which
supply drinking water to the Town. If results of water samples indicate water which is unsafe for
public consumption then Public Works personnel are able to immediately shut down individual
wells to contain any hazard.
Town officials have discussed contingency plans if there is a need to shut off a well in the future;
however, at this point Jackson’s water supply remains safe to drink and there is no need to shut
down any of the water supply wells.
According to an email from Kendra Morrison, an environmental scientist with the EPA, “the Town
of Jackson now needs to sample for benzene quarterly . . . going forward until at least 2 quarters
of sampling have taken place, or EPA decides the sampling results are reasonably and consistently
below the MCL (Maximum Contaminant Level).”
A representative from the EPA indicated that this result appeared to be an anomaly and that a
sample of water would not be necessary until after the start of the new year; however, the Town
of Jackson submitted a sample immediately in order to receive updated results as soon as possible.
The Town of Jackson will continue to monitor the situation actively and update the community as
more information becomes available.
For additional information please contact Carl Pelletier, the Town of Jackson’s Public Information
Officer at cpelletier@townofjackson.com or (307) 734-3488.
There are one thousand milligrams in a gram.
There are one thousand grams in a liter of water (at standard temperature and pressure).
If you can do math, you will understand that 1.6 mg/L is a vanishingly small amount.
Then, you can put away your calculator and ask some questions about the measurement:
-what is the percentage of false positives with the test? with the lab involved?
-what is the possibility of contamination in the lab? In the chain of custody from the sample to the lab? Were multiple samples submitted and tested? If so, were the results similar?
Or, you can decide not to let this “crisis” go to waste. Perhaps you dislike fossil fuels. Or development. Maybe you lose sleep because of Global Something. Here’s your chance.
Tough time of year to be marching in the streets,however. Let’s wait for the next test to come back.
By the same logic, 5mg/L is also a “vanishingly small amount”. Yet at that level, long term exposure causes anemia, bleeding, cancer, low birth weights, etc. In short, it’s nasty stuff to put in your body. I think the article was newsworthy.
“A representative from the EPA indicated that this result appeared to be an anomaly….”
Translation: “We did it on Monday morning. Sorry.”