Town Drinking Water Safe

The Town of Jackson would like to take this opportunity to assure the community

that the Town’s water supply remains safe to drink. The Public Works Department operates a total

of 7 active water wells located throughout town which are used to supply the community with

potable water. Each of these wells are monitored and tested on a regular basis by the

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure the safety and quality of our drinking water.

The Town received a notification via email on Monday, November 28th from the EPA that a water

sample from one of the wells indicated a detectable level of benzene, but remains far below levels

which require any sort of immediate reporting or remediation efforts. The sample in question

exceeded the federal “detection level” with a result of 1.6 mg/L benzene reported. The threshold

level of benzene allowed in public drinking water set by the EPA is 5.0 mg/L as established by the

Safe Drinking Water Act.

“The Town’s water is completely safe to drink,” said John Ryan the Water Utility Manager.

According to Ryan the EPA is not requiring any sort of reporting or remediation efforts. The only

action that the EPA is requiring at this point and time is an increase in the sampling of water for

benzene levels. Ryan submitted a water sample immediately and expects results from this in the

next 2 to 3 weeks.

“If the results returned with levels which were even close to posing a threat to public health and

safety we would take immediate action to remedy the situation,” said Town Manager Bob

McLaurin. Thorough testing occurs on a regular basis at each of the Town’s seven wells which

supply drinking water to the Town. If results of water samples indicate water which is unsafe for

public consumption then Public Works personnel are able to immediately shut down individual

wells to contain any hazard.

Town officials have discussed contingency plans if there is a need to shut off a well in the future;

however, at this point Jackson’s water supply remains safe to drink and there is no need to shut

down any of the water supply wells.

According to an email from Kendra Morrison, an environmental scientist with the EPA, “the Town

of Jackson now needs to sample for benzene quarterly . . . going forward until at least 2 quarters

of sampling have taken place, or EPA decides the sampling results are reasonably and consistently

below the MCL (Maximum Contaminant Level).”

A representative from the EPA indicated that this result appeared to be an anomaly and that a

sample of water would not be necessary until after the start of the new year; however, the Town

of Jackson submitted a sample immediately in order to receive updated results as soon as possible.

The Town of Jackson will continue to monitor the situation actively and update the community as

more information becomes available.

For additional information please contact Carl Pelletier, the Town of Jackson’s Public Information

Officer at cpelletier@townofjackson.com or (307) 734-3488.