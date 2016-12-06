Updated Building Permit Addresses Effort to Reduce Light Pollution

This past summer, the Jackson Town Council and the Teton County
Board of Commissioners moved to take measures to better protect the area’s dark and starry night
skies by adopting an amendment to the Land Development Regulations and thus updating exterior
lighting standards.
The amendment was put forward by a local non-profit group, Wyoming Stargazing, and serves to
better align local regulations with the 2012 Comprehensive Plan’s vision to reduce light pollution
and protect nighttime skies. These new regulations have now been incorporated into Town and
County building permit applications. Applicants submitting building permits can expect to include
information on exterior lighting with the permit submittal.
“The new building permits do an excellent job of clarifying exterior lighting standards which make
it much easier to understand and much easier to comply,” said Dr. Samuel Singer, Executive
Director of Wyoming Stargazing. “These standards will help people save money on electricity
bills while protecting the night sky. It’s a huge win-win for the community.”
The Town Council and Board of County Commissions adopted several key changes with approval
of the Exterior Lighting Amendment. First, the new regulations measure maximum illumination
using “lumens,” a metric commonly found on lighting packaging. The old regulations measured
maximum illumination on a site using footcandles, a metric that required the use of a light meter
and was difficult for the general public to understand.
Secondly, the updated regulations established limits to how much illumination on a property is
permitted. There are now maximum illumination limits per square foot of site development
including areas covered by buildings, paved or gravel surfaces, decks, and walkways on a property.
The new regulations will also require that all exterior lights have a correlated color temperature
below 3000 Kelvin. Correlated color temperature, also known as light color, has impacts on public
health, especially sleep patterns, a fact supported by the American Medical Association who
released a report in June of last year urging local communities to cease installing street lights with
a correlated color temperature over 3000 Kelvin.
Finally, the new regulations now require commercial properties to incorporate the use of timers
or automatic dimmers to reduce lighting by midnight.
“We are excited to see better lighting design throughout the community that will not only serve
to protect views of nighttime skies, but also improve public safety and enhance the natural
environment,” said Tyler Sinclair, Planning and Building Director.
Concerned that all of this talk of changes to exterior lighting requirements will affect your holiday
season decoration plans? Not to worry, the Exterior Lighting Amendment left holiday lighting
regulations alone. You can still bedeck your home and yard with strands of lights throughout the
holiday season.
For more information about the new Exterior Lighting regulations please contact Regan
Kohlhardt, Jackson / Teton County Associate Long-Range Planner, at 733-0440 ext. 1306 or
rkohlhardt@townofjackson.com.
There is another side to this. Many of us who live in the County need to work outside on our property in the dark hours: feeding animals, loading/unloading vehicles, plowing, etc. The light you need to get this work done will put you sideways with these regulations.
So here’s what happens: you put in the wiring you need for the lighting you need. Then, you install fixtures that will meet their requirements, or cover the junction boxes. You get your CO. Then, you throw the useless fixtures away, and you install the lighting you need. Don’t ask me how I know this.
To the Special Snowflakes who are reading this: Don’t worry. After we get the work done we’ll turn out the lights. You probably won’t be up at 4 AM anyway.