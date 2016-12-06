Updated Building Permit Addresses Effort to Reduce Light Pollution

This past summer, the Jackson Town Council and the Teton County

Board of Commissioners moved to take measures to better protect the area’s dark and starry night

skies by adopting an amendment to the Land Development Regulations and thus updating exterior

lighting standards.

The amendment was put forward by a local non-profit group, Wyoming Stargazing, and serves to

better align local regulations with the 2012 Comprehensive Plan’s vision to reduce light pollution

and protect nighttime skies. These new regulations have now been incorporated into Town and

County building permit applications. Applicants submitting building permits can expect to include

information on exterior lighting with the permit submittal.

“The new building permits do an excellent job of clarifying exterior lighting standards which make

it much easier to understand and much easier to comply,” said Dr. Samuel Singer, Executive

Director of Wyoming Stargazing. “These standards will help people save money on electricity

bills while protecting the night sky. It’s a huge win-win for the community.”

The Town Council and Board of County Commissions adopted several key changes with approval

of the Exterior Lighting Amendment. First, the new regulations measure maximum illumination

using “lumens,” a metric commonly found on lighting packaging. The old regulations measured

maximum illumination on a site using footcandles, a metric that required the use of a light meter

and was difficult for the general public to understand.

Secondly, the updated regulations established limits to how much illumination on a property is

permitted. There are now maximum illumination limits per square foot of site development

including areas covered by buildings, paved or gravel surfaces, decks, and walkways on a property.

The new regulations will also require that all exterior lights have a correlated color temperature

below 3000 Kelvin. Correlated color temperature, also known as light color, has impacts on public

health, especially sleep patterns, a fact supported by the American Medical Association who

released a report in June of last year urging local communities to cease installing street lights with

a correlated color temperature over 3000 Kelvin.

Finally, the new regulations now require commercial properties to incorporate the use of timers

or automatic dimmers to reduce lighting by midnight.

“We are excited to see better lighting design throughout the community that will not only serve

to protect views of nighttime skies, but also improve public safety and enhance the natural

environment,” said Tyler Sinclair, Planning and Building Director.

Concerned that all of this talk of changes to exterior lighting requirements will affect your holiday

season decoration plans? Not to worry, the Exterior Lighting Amendment left holiday lighting

regulations alone. You can still bedeck your home and yard with strands of lights throughout the

holiday season.

