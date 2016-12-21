Winter Forage Sampling Began This Week

National Elk Refuge biologists began preliminary measurements of winter forage this week, measuring the amount of plant material available to wintering elk and bison. Forage availability is a key factor in the Refuge’s winter management program, as well as a consideration in determining if supplemental feeding may be necessary.

Forage measurements are taken at different times of the year and used for several purposes. In the fall, after the growing season has ended, Refuge staff calculates and records the amount of forage that has been produced on the Refuge in spring and summer. This information can be used to note seasonal environmental conditions, measure the effects of irrigation, and predict possible winter management operations. Consistent methods of gathering the data have been used on the Refuge since 1998, which allows for a relevant comparison from year to year.

During the 2016 growing season, National Elk Refuge field staff irrigated approximately 3,700 acres using the Refuge’s K-Line irrigation system and produced an estimated 3,100 tons of herbaceous plant material. Estimates indicate the Refuge irrigation program produced roughly 870 more tons of additional grasses and forbs than would have been produced in the complete absence of irrigation during this past growing season.

Beginning in December, biologists shift from measuring forage production to monitoring on a weekly basis the amount of available plant material. They measure and calculate the availability of forage in pounds per acre, which can be affected by the amount that was produced during the growing season, the number of elk and bison on the Refuge, and snow conditions. Deep snow, icing, or crusting can make it difficult for an animal to paw through the ground cover to reach the remaining vegetation.

Rainfall and subsequent frigid temperatures last week prompted the initial survey conducted at several of the sample sites. “We needed to assess conditions because of the recent weather conditions and sub-zero temperatures,” explained Refuge Manager Steve Kallin. “We were reassured to still see ample available forage in some of our key sample sites, particularly in wet meadow areas.” More detailed assessments will be done later this week, including accessing more sample sites and adding personnel from the Wyoming Game & Fish Department in the surveys.

