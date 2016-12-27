Winter Storm Warning remains in effect from 8 am this morning to 5 PM MST Wednesday... * timing... snow will begin this morning and continue through Wednesday afternoon. The heaviest snow will likely fall tonight. * Snowfall... 8 to 16 inches. * Wind and visibility... west increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 to 60 mph. Visibility will be reduced to under one quarter mile at times in snow and blowing snow. * Main impact... roads will be slick and snow covered with very limited visibility in snow and blowing snow. Avalanche danger will likely increase significantly for back country travelers and even over Teton Pass. Precautionary/preparedness actions... A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow... and or blowing snow are expected or occurring. This could make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel keep some food... water... and an extra flashlight in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Check the latest Road conditions at wyoroad.Info or by dialing 5 1 1.