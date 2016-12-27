- December 27, 2016

Winter Storm Warning

by Jackson Hole. Media 

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect from 8 am this morning
to 5 PM MST Wednesday... 

* timing... snow will begin this morning and continue through
  Wednesday afternoon. The heaviest snow will likely fall tonight.

* Snowfall... 8 to 16 inches.

* Wind and visibility... west increasing to 30 to 40 mph with 
  gusts to 50 to 60 mph. Visibility will be reduced to under one 
  quarter mile at times in snow and blowing snow. 

* Main impact... roads will be slick and snow covered with very 
  limited visibility in snow and blowing snow. Avalanche danger 
  will likely increase significantly for back country travelers 
  and even over Teton Pass. 

Precautionary/preparedness actions... 

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow...  and
or blowing snow are expected or occurring. This could make travel
very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel keep some food... 
water...  and an extra flashlight in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Check the latest Road conditions at wyoroad.Info or by
dialing 5 1 1.
Leave a comment

*

*