Zac Brown Band – Local Tickets now available!

Zac is back! Jackson Hole locals tickets for the March 18th Zac Brown Band concert are on sale now.

Visit this page & use the following code for a special $15 rate:

Code: ZBBLOCAL

This offer is available for Teton, Sublette, Lincoln Counties, WY and Teton County, ID residents only. General Admission tickets for non-residents go on sale Monday, December 19th.

There are a limited number of tickets available for the local sale and they will only be on sale online through December 18th or until they sell out, whichever comes first. Four ticket limit per order.

We look forward to seeing you at the 4th annual Jackson Hole Rendezvous, March 17-19, 2017!