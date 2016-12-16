Zac Brown Band – Local Tickets now available!

Zac is back! Jackson Hole locals tickets for the March 18th Zac Brown Band concert are on sale now.
Visit this page & use the following code for a special $15 rate:
Code: ZBBLOCAL
This offer is available for Teton, Sublette, Lincoln Counties, WY and Teton County, ID residents only. General Admission tickets for non-residents go on sale Monday, December 19th.
There are a limited number of tickets available for the local sale and they will only be on sale online through December 18th or until they sell out, whichever comes first. Four ticket limit per order.
We look forward to seeing you at the 4th annual Jackson Hole Rendezvous, March 17-19, 2017!
Comments 2
Are there still tickets for Sublette County residents? We live in Pinedale. I am a Special Education Teacher at the high school level and my husband works for Wyoming Department of Transportation. We would really love to attend the event.
Thank you for your guidance.
Jennifer Wilson
you’ll need to contact jhmr for ticket info