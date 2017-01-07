Over $450 Million Dollars Spent in Wyoming Last Year; You Want Your Share?

Every year, the federal government spends millions of dollars right here in Wyoming! If you want to sell your products and services to the federal government, you won’t want to miss this event! The Wyoming District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Procurement Technical Assistance Center, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service have teamed up to arrange a networking event on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the Teton County Library, in the Auditorium, 125 Virginian Lane in Jackson from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Benefits in attending this FREE workshop include:

An introduction to free resources to assist you navigate the federal procurement process

Meeting individually with federal agencies to talk about supplies and services they buy and how they purchase them

Marketing your product or service one on one to the Forest Service and National Park

Get your share of the millions of dollars spent by the federal government each year in Wyoming; remember this matchmaking event is FREE. Don’t miss this opportunity to market your company to federal agencies!

To register for this event: http://wyomingsbdc.org/index.php/bus/business-services/ptac

For more information log on to: http://www.ptassist.com/services/ptac_web_register.php?id=1569549113 or email Brett Housholder at brett.housholder@uwyo.edu or Deb Farris at debra.farris@sba.gov or call 307-261-6503.