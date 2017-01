AMBER ALERT IN EFFECT: AUTHORITIES ARE LOOKING FOR A 2003 BROWN CHEVY SUBURBAN WITH IOWA PLATES CRY371. DRIVER IS A 35 YR OLD WHITE/ASIAN FEMALE, 5 FT 2 IN TALL, WEIGHING 150 LBS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. 12 YR OLD WHITE/ASIAN MALE IS 5 FT, 3 IN TALL, WEIGHING 140 LBS WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. 11 YR OLD WHITE/ASIAN MALE IS 5 FT, 4 IN TALL, WEIGHING 135 LBS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. PLEASE CALL 911 IF SEEN. 7-JAN 0055