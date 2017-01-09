The Forest service Bridger Teton avalanche center in Jackson has issued a backcountry avalanche warning. This warning is in effect from 900 PM Sunday through 900 PM Monday evening. This includes the following areas... northwest Wyoming including Yellowstone National Park, Togwotee Pass area, and the following mountain ranges... Teton, Snake River, Salt River, Wyoming, West Slope of the wind rivers. Mountainous areas of southeast Idaho including the Webster, preuss, Caribou, Snake River, and Big Hole ranges. Avalanche danger... The avalanche danger is expected to increase to high. Reasons/impacts... heavy snowfall and strong winds combined with areas of rain at the lower elevations will create dangerous avalanche conditions. Large avalanches are possible and could impact roadways. Roof slides are likely. Precautionary/preparedness... travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended backcountry travelers should stay off of... and out from under... slopes steeper than about 30 degrees For more detailed information, go to the website http://jhavalanche.Org/