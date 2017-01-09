Uncategorized January 9, 2017

Avalanche Warning

by Jackson Hole. Media 

The Forest service Bridger Teton avalanche center in Jackson has
issued a backcountry avalanche warning. 

This warning is in effect from 900 PM Sunday through 900 PM
Monday evening.

This includes the following areas... northwest Wyoming including
Yellowstone National Park, Togwotee Pass area, and the following
mountain ranges... Teton, Snake River, Salt River, Wyoming, West
Slope of the wind rivers. 

Mountainous areas of southeast Idaho including the Webster,
preuss, Caribou, Snake River, and Big Hole ranges. 

Avalanche danger... 

The avalanche danger is expected to increase to high.

Reasons/impacts... heavy snowfall and strong winds combined with
areas of rain at the lower elevations will create dangerous
avalanche conditions. Large avalanches are possible and could
impact roadways. Roof slides are likely. 

Precautionary/preparedness... travel in avalanche terrain is not
recommended backcountry travelers should stay off of... and out
from under... slopes steeper than about 30 degrees 

For more detailed information, go to the website
http://jhavalanche.Org/
Leave a comment

*

*