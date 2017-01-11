Big December On Elk Refuge

The Christmas and New Year holidays are often characterized as a time of hustle and bustle,

and that certainly rang true this season at the National Elk Refuge as record numbers of passengers participated in the wildlife refuge’s most popular winter program. From mid-December through early April, the Refuge offers guided sleigh ride trips to the visiting public. The unique wildlife viewing program allows guests to take a horse- drawn ride among the Refuge’s wintering elk. The program continues to gain in popularity, reaching a record- setting pace last year. So far this season, the program is on track to become yet another banner year.

“Christmas week is historically our busiest of the season,” explained Lori Iverson, who oversees the Refuge’s public use program. “We expected some increase this past holiday season, but instead we saw a tremendous jump in numbers. It speaks to the quality and uniqueness of the program.”Sleigh rides operate daily including holidays and weekends, except for Christmas Day. A total of 8,291 passengers took a sleigh ride from December 24 through December 31, a 35% increase from last year’s 6,141 total for the same seven days. It took 550 sleigh trips to accommodate the record number of passengers, maxing out each wagon that can carry approximately 15 people at a time. Last year, the sleigh ridecontractor ran 416 sleighs during the same week.