Big Game Winter Range Closed

Most big game hunting seasons are now over and many of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMA) that provide big game winter range are now closed to public access for the season.

“Seasonal closures are essential for minimizing stress-causing disturbances to wintering deer, elk, bighorn sheep and other wildlife,” said Wyoming Game and Fish Habitat and Access Branch Chief, Ray Bredehoft. “Closures also reduce the human and recreational impacts to the forage, which supports wintering wildlife.”

The closures are for any human presence unless otherwise noted.

 

WHMA SEASONAL CLOSURES
HABITAT AREAs NEAREST TOWN DATES AREA CLOSED RESTRICTIONS
Forbes/Sheep Mountain Albany Jan. 1 through April 30
Grey’s River Alpine Dec. 1 through April 30
Wick/Beumee Arlington Nov. 16 through May 15 Only lands south of I-80 are closed
Bud Love Buffalo Dec. 16 through May 14
Sunlight Cody Dec. 16 through April 30
Inberg/Roy (East Fork) Dubois Dec. 16 through May 15
Spence & Moriarity Dubois Dec. 16 through May 15 East Fork County Road and the portion east of the road is open year round
Whiskey Basin Dubois Dec. 1 through May 15 Closed to vehicles only – Open to foot/horse traffic
Medicine Lodge Hyattville Dec. 26 through June 30 Medicine Lodge Creek open to foot access for fishing
Renner Hyattville Dec. 1 through May 31 Lower portion remains open year round
Camp Creek Jackson Dec. 1 through April 30
Horse Creek Jackson Dec. 1 through April 30
South Park Jackson Jan. 1 through April 30 Closed to vehicle traffic Dec 1 through April 30.  Signed area open to foot traffic Dec 1 through December 31
Ed O. Taylor Kaycee Jan. 1 through May 14
Red Canyon Lander Dec. 1 through April 30
Sunshine Meeteetse Dec. 1 through May 31 Closed to vehicles year round – Closed to human presence Dec 1 – May 31 Foot or horseback allowed June 1 to November 30th
Half Moon Pinedale Nov. 21 through April 30
Soda Lake Pinedale Nov. 21 through April 30
Fall Creek Pinedale Nov. 21 through April 30
Morgan Creek Rawlins Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to vehicles only – Open to foot/horse traffic
Pennock Mountain Saratoga Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to vehicles only – Open to foot/horse traffic
Amsden Creek Sheridan Nov. 1  through May 31 Closed to vehicles
Amsden Creek Sheridan Nov. 16 through April 30
Kerns Sheridan Nov. 1 through May 31 Closed to vehicles
Kerns Sheridan Nov. 16 through May 31
Laramie Peak Wheatland Feb. 1 through April 30 Laramie Peak is open all year except for Hay Canyon, Tony Ridge, and Duck Creek Canyon areas which are closed from February 1 through April 30 each year.
WHMAs OPEN YEAR-ROUND
HABITAT AREA NEAREST TOWN DATES AREA CLOSED RESTRICTIONS
Ocean Lake Riverton
Sand Mesa Shoshoni
Chain Lakes Wamsutter
Grayrocks Wheatland ORV access not allowed
Jelm Laramie
Rawhide Lingle Vehicular access restricted to parking areas.  ORV access not allowed
Springer/Bump Sullivan Yoder Closed to motorized vehicles from October 1 through Memorial Day weekend.  ORV travel is not allowed
Table Mountain Torrington Closed to motorized vehicles from October 1 through Memorial Day weekend. ORV travel is not allowed
Tom Thorne/Beth Williams Wheatland
Yellowtail Lovell
Red Rim/Daley Rawlins
Red Rim/Grizzly Rawlins
PUBLIC ACCESS AREAS WITH SEASONAL CLOSURES
HABITAT AREA NEAREST TOWN DATES AREA CLOSED RESTRICTIONS
Mexican Creek Lander Jan. 1 through Aug. 31 County access road closes November 22
VonGontard Landing Jackson Dec. 1 through Mar. 15 Weather may affect closing and opening dates.
Pitcher/ Brokaw Arlington Jan. 1 through July 31
Billy Miles/Carter Ten Sleep Jan. 1 through Aug. 31

 

