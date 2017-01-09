Big Game Winter Range Closed

Most big game hunting seasons are now over and many of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMA) that provide big game winter range are now closed to public access for the season.

“Seasonal closures are essential for minimizing stress-causing disturbances to wintering deer, elk, bighorn sheep and other wildlife,” said Wyoming Game and Fish Habitat and Access Branch Chief, Ray Bredehoft. “Closures also reduce the human and recreational impacts to the forage, which supports wintering wildlife.”

The closures are for any human presence unless otherwise noted.