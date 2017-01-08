Center Elects New Board Member

The Board of Directors of Center for the Arts welcomed one new member at its quarterly meeting held on December 16, 2016. Jackson resident,Maureen Brown, will serve a standard three-year term on the board.

Most recently, Maureen Brown served as the Executive Director of Challenge Success (7+years). She has joined the Advisory Board of Challenge Success, which she chairs. During her tenure, Challenge Success grew from a well-established local project into a nationally recognized thought-leader in the fields of education and mental health.

Her career includes over 20 years of consulting experience in healthcare, financial services, and technology both as an independent consultant and as a partner at APM, Incorporated. Maureen has also worked in cash management for Philadelphia National Bank and Citibank.