Center Lineup Announced

Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the lineup of artists selected to exhibit in The Center Theater Gallery in 2017. An anonymous jury from across the state selected the six finalists from a pool of more than fifty applications. Artists from the intermountain region were eligible to apply.



The following artists were selected to exhibit at The Center in 2017:

Leslie Gifford, Denver, CO (exhibiting from March 7 – April 17)

Thomas Macker, Jackson, WY (exhibiting from April 18 – June 5)

Matt Daly, Jackson, WY (exhibiting from June 8 – July 31)

Bronwyn Minton, Jackson, WY (exhibiting from August 1 – September 11)

Courtney Blazon, Missoula, MT (exhibiting from October 10 – November 1)

Scotty Craighead, Jackson, WY (exhibiting from November 15 – January 8, 2018)

In addition, the Theater Gallery will host exhibitions from some of The Center’s resident nonprofits including Art Association of Jackson Hole, Central Wyoming College, Jackson Hole WILD, KHOL-Community Radio, Off Square Theatre Company, and Wyoming Humanities Council.

The Theater Gallery is part of The Center’s Campus Exhibitions program, which is pivotal in creating a positive and artistic experience for patrons visiting The Center. The program seeks to support the creative process by exhibiting artists’ work, supporting artists financially through art sales as well as fostering young artists’ work. The Glenwood Lobby and Conference Room at The Center will host youth art through the year with exhibits changing monthly.