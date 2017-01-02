Chamber’s Business Over Breakfast Legislative Edition is Thursday

The community is invited to start the New Year with the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce for the Annual Legislative Edition of Business Over Breakfast on Thursday, January 5 from 7:30-9:00am at Snow King Hotel.

Scheduled Legislators:

· Senator Leland Christensen

· Representative Mike Gierau

· Representative Andy Schwartz

The 64th Legislature will convene the 2017 General Session on Tuesday, January 10 at noon. Hear from our elected officials as they prepare to travel to Cheyenne. For more information about the calendar, current items of interest, and more, visit http://legisweb.state.wy.us/LSOWEB/Default.aspx.

Time for announcements will be limited but arrive early to make the most of the networking opportunity. Breakfast costs $16 for Chamber members and $25 for future members. RSVP by 2:00pm on Wednesday, January 4 to Renee Leone, Events Coordinator, events@jacksonholechamber.com or 307.201.2309. RSVP and prepay online via ChamberMaster.