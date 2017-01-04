Council Honors Flitner

After singling out town staff and a recognition of other council members, where the staff gathered around Flitner as she read a proclamation expressing her profound appreciation. The chambers broke into applause adding to the sentiment of thanks for the employees of the town. Staffers embraced Flitner as she returned to her seat and listened to public comment that praised her for her work on housing and the outreach she initiated.

Then it was Flitner’s turn to be recognized by the council. In a proclamation read by councilwoman Hailey Morton Levinson, Flitner was recognized for her contribution to the town during her term. The the emotional proclamation noted Flitner’s commitment to inclusiveness and problem solving.

Flitner successfully passed both a housing and transportation plan and dealt with a number of tough issues including a referendum over downtown zoning.

She also led the passage of one of Wyoming cities’ few Anti-Discrimination resolutions.

Following the resolution, a sustained standing ovation broke out until she exited the chamber

Flitner was elected two years ago and was the first female Mayor in more than a decade.

Flitner also took time to praise the staff and other councilors.