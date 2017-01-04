County Commissioners Sworn In

;

New board leadership decided

A new Teton County commissioner and a returning one were sworn into office yesterday during the Board of County Commissioners’ first meeting of 2017. The Honorable Judge Jim Radda of the Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial District administered the oath of office to Commissioners Greg Epstein and Natalia D. Macker, who were elected to four-year terms in November.

Macker, who has been on the board since August of 2015 when she was appointed to fill a vacated seat, offered her gratitude to the community and said she was ready to work with her fellow commissioners with her eyes open and full of optimism.

“It is a privilege to represent Teton County and a responsibility I take with humility,” she said. “I look forward to tackling whatever we face with cooperation and hopefully some humor.”

Epstein thanked the community of Jackson Hole and Teton County for putting him in the role of commissioner and entrusting him with the vision of Jackson Hole as a model community.

“I hope that I can do the community justice and continue to move forward in the way that I think people are expecting Jackson Hole should be,” Epstein said.

After the special 8:30 a.m. oath ceremony, the board of commissioners convened their regular business meeting, during which they voted on board leadership for the year. Commissioners chose Mark Newcomb as Chair and Macker as Vice-Chair.

“Thank you very much. I am truly honored,” Newcomb said. “I think it’s going to be a challenging role, but with the support of fellow commissioners and the support of staff, I think I’m going to be able to get through it.”