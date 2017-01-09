County: No Unnecessary Travel

Teton County Road & Storm Update

-No unnecessary travel-

All Teton County Road and Levee Division crews are out working hard today to ensure access and work toward safety on the county-maintained portions of Jackson Hole’s road networks.

As crews clear roads and mitigate the icy and often treacherous conditions, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department have asked residents and visitors to avoid any unnecessary travel today.

Road and Levee crews and contractors have cleared snow slides on Fall Creek Road and Henry’s Road. Work is also underway on the Elk Refuge Road, where significant amounts of water and flooding have made the road difficult for travel and a contractor is using a blade to cut drainages.

Meanwhile, the Jackson/Teton County START Bus service has been doing its best to adapt to the changing conditions. As of mid-morning, Teton Valley, Idaho, service had been suspended until further notice. START will be evaluating Teton Valley service for Tuesday, according to Transit Director Darren Brugmann.

Three bus routes made it from Star Valley and into town, although they were significantly delayed. All three runs are currently scheduled to depart the Town of Jackson at their normal scheduled times this evening. The Town Shuttle is currently operating with all four scheduled buses, and the ADA service is also available.

Teton Village service is operating. “We are, however, at the mercy of road conditions and incidents,” Brugmann said.

Snowfall totals from late Sunday through early Monday morning totaled 10-18 inches on the valley floor, with snow becoming rain this morning, according to the National Weather Service. Another 1-3 inches are possible throughout the day.

The Bridger-Teton National Forest avalanche center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning, and Teton County schools are closed. Various routes into and out of the valley have also been treacherous or closed. For the latest on road closures for Teton Pass, the Snake River Canyon and other major routes, visit www.wyoroad.info