CWC And Silicon Couloir Get Ready For Start Up

Central Wyoming College and Silicon Couloir present the 8th session of the Start Up Intensive – a comprehensive program aimed at jumpstarting aspiring entrepreneurs and encouraging Wyoming’s economic growth and diversification.

JACKSON, Wyoming (January 18, 2017) – Silicon Couloir and Central Wyoming College continue their successful partnership to bring the 8th session of the Start Up Intensive to Jackson, WY in the spring of 2017. Formerly known as the Start Up Institute, the Start Up Intensive is an in-depth entrepreneurial training program designed to provide participants with proven tools, frameworks and skills that winning companies utilize to launch successful business ideas.

This program has graduated 95 participants in the last three and a half years and provides a unique opportunity for anyone starting a new business venture or building on an existing business to create a lasting foundation for success. The most recent fall program included a high end leather handbag company, an at-risk youth mentoring program, a wine storage facility, a squash and racquet club, a regenerative agriculture consulting firm, an art gallery, and more. Start Up Intensive Program Director Liza Millet states, “Whether you come with an existing business or 5 ideas on a napkin, expect to leave as a CEO prepared to launch or propel your personal and business growth.”

From April 11, 2017 through June 15, 2107, 12-14 participants will dedicate three full days per week to class time in addition to working through their ideas after class hours. The class ends with participants presenting their businesses to a panel of experienced advisors. Once the class time program concludes, participants are given ten hours of follow up consulting time with a panel of experts to use as they move forward.

Sandy Schultz Hessler, who teaches the program, brings a wealth of business and teaching experience to the front of the classroom. She has taught at Harvard, Tufts University and U. Miami Ohio and has been a successful entrepreneur and marketing professional.

Enrollment is limited. Applications are welcome and encouraged from any location. Financial assistance may be available to those who qualify. 18 college credits are available from CWC. Go to www.siliconcouloir.com/startup for more details and to apply. Applications are due by March 1 and will be considered on a rolling basis if the class does not fill at that time. Call Liza Millet for additional information at 917-864-9395 or email startup@siliconcouloir.com.