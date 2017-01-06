DEEPcember: Record Snowfall and Record Breaking Holiday for JHMR 

With 264 inches of total snowfall season to date in Rendezvous Bowl and snow depths of 86 inches, this marks one of DEEPest Decembers in 51 years at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR). Upper mountain snow depths are 147% of normal. Snowfall for December 2016 in Rendezvous Bowl totaled almost 13 feet and was 192% normal marking this December as the second snowiest in the resort’s history only behind December 1996.

The exceptional ski conditions were enjoyed by more skiers and riders than any other holiday period at JHMR. “We’re pleased we could offer some of the best snow conditions in the country this holiday season,” stated JHMR President Jerry Blann. “ The quaility of terrain open, combined with our modern lift infastructure really allowed guests to move about the mountain without feeling too crowded. The new Sweetwater Gondola, which opened on December 17th has been very well received, and really helped vanquish base area crowding challenges,” Blann went on to note.

Business volumes for the key holiday week between Christmas and New Years were up in terms of total number of skiers and revenues across the different parts of Jackson Hole’s business. “We were hopeful going into this holiday week that business was going to be up, but the snow conditions really stretched the upside of that. We’re also equally proud of the great experiences our guests had – our guest satisfaction results were amongst the strongest we’ve seen,” Blann added.