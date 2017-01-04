Delegates Chosen For Senate Youth Program

Nicole Sanders, a senior at Powell High School, and Grace Anderson, a junior at Wyoming Virtual Academy, have been chosen to serve as Wyoming’s delegates for the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP). The delegates receive an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. for an intensive educational experience, and a $10,000 scholarship from the William Randolph Hearst Foundation.

“The process to select Wyoming’s delegates was exhaustive and extensive, and these two candidates excelled at every turn,” said State Superintendent Jillian Balow. “Both Nicole and Grace are leaders who already serve their community in meaningful ways. They are outstanding students, and I’m proud to have them represent Wyoming as they meet with our nation’s leaders and experience public service firsthand.”

Nicole is on the Dean’s Honor Roll at Northwest College, in addition to being the student body president at Powell High School and a member of the National Honor Society. She volunteers for Loaves & Fishes, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and as a youth basketball coach at the Community Recreation Department.

Grace is Wyoming’s State Vice-President for Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, in addition to serving as a district officer and as a public relations officer for her local chapter. She is also a student mentor, strongly involved in AP and concurrent enrollment classes, and is the National Honor Society President at her school.

Delegates will hear major policy addresses by senators, cabinet members, officials of the Departments of State and Defense, and other federal agencies, as well as participate in a meeting with a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and the president of the United States. Each session includes an in-depth question and answer period. The 55th Annual USSYP Washington Week will be held March 4-11, 2017.

The mission of the USSYP is to provide an opportunity for students to gain an in-depth view of the Senate and the federal government, as well as a deeper understanding of the relationships between the Legislative, Judicial, and Executive Branches. Two students are chosen from each state, along with two from the District of Columbia, and two from the Department of Defence Dependents Schools network.