First Baby Of ’17

St. John’s Medical Center announces the birth of the First Baby of the New Year, who arrived at 9:53 am on January 2, 2017. Baby Brooklyn Elizabeth is the fifth child for parents James and Becky Cochran of Pinedale, Wyo. She joins brothers Collin, 12; Izaiah, 10; Robert, 6; and Colton 1½.

Delivered by obstetrician Maura Lofaro, MD, Brooklyn weighed 7 lbs, 9 oz and measured 20 inches. The nurse for the labor and delivery was Kristen Gries, RN. She was cared for at St. John’s by pediatrician Keri Wheeler, MD, and nurse Beverly Boyce, RN.

The hospital Auxiliary recognized the birth by coordinating a warm welcome on behalf of over twenty community businesses and individuals. Gift baskets presented to the family included toys, baby care items, and numerous gift certificates to be enjoyed by the proud parents.

“First Baby” coordinator for the Auxiliary, St. John’s lactation consultant Janet Wood, RN, extended the Auxiliary’s appreciation for the business community’s support of the First Baby program. The Auxiliary coordinates special events and fundraisers to benefit the patients of St. John’s Medical Center. For information about joining the Auxiliary, call 739-7517.