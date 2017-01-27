Forest Looks For Public Comment on Winter Events on Fremont Lake

The Pinedale Ranger District, Bridger-Teton National Forest is seeking public comment regarding two winter recreation events that are proposed in February on the southern end of Fremont Lake, 5 miles north of Pinedale, Wyoming. Both events would occur on the ice immediately north of Lakeside Lodge, and are tied to the annual Pinedale Winter Carnival.

Pinedale Snow Explorers Radar Run: This proposed event would be a one-mile timed snowmobile speed race on the ice for a maximum of 100 participants and approximately 100 spectators. The race course would occur on Fremont Lake, directly north of Lakeside Lodge. This would be a full-day event on February 18, 2107.

Main Street Pinedale’s Snow Plane Expo: This event is proposed to introduce the public to snow planes, which are not airborne but glide on the ice with propellers at the rear of the plane’s body. Rides would be offered to the public on the ice on Fremont Lake, from Lakeside Lodge. This would be a short-duration event lasting approximately 4 hours.

Draft operating requirements related to the two proposed events have been developed in coordination with the Pinedale Snow Explorers, Main Street Pinedale, Town of Pinedale, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, and Forest Service resource specialists to address potential concerns regarding wintering wildlife, public safety, air and water quality within the Fremont Lake watershed.

Proposed operating requirements include limiting access onto the ice for participants and spectators to the Lower Fremont Lake boat ramp or Lakeside Lodge, restricting motorized vehicle access onto the ice to a maximum of 1,000 pounds and 64” width, and posting delineator cones to discourage motorized vehicles near the Town of Pinedale’s water intake approximately 800 feet north of the southeast end of Fremont Lake. No snowmobiles associated with the race event would be authorized on the shoreline except for access on and off the ice at the Lower Fremont boat ramp or Lakeside Lodge. Parking for participants and spectators would be limited to the Lower boat site or Lakeside Lodge, and no parking would be allowed along the access road to these sites. Ride-sharing or public transportation would be required to be provided by the permit holders (Pinedale Snow Explorers or Main Street Pinedale) if the number of participants and spectators is anticipated to exceed limited parking availability at the two designated parking areas. The permit holders would also be responsible for providing porta-johns and trash receptacles, as well as set-up and clean-up for the events.

Public comments are requested by February 6, 2017 to allow adequate time to prepare event special use permits if the events are authorized. For more information, questions or comments regarding these two winter event proposals, please contact Thea Koci at the Pinedale Ranger District Office at 307-367- 5741, tckoci@fs.fed.us, or P.O. Box 220, Pinedale, WY.