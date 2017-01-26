Forest Service Releases Prospectus for Guided Bank Fishing

The Bridger-Teton National Forest is entering the second phase of a project that proposes to authorize guided bank fishing on portions of the Buffalo River, Blackrock Creek, Spread Creek, and Pacific Creek. This phase involves inviting applications through a competitive prospectus process and then evaluating and selecting the most qualified applicants. The prospectus process is used only to determine qualified applicants; it does not guarantee the service will be authorized. Selected applicants must share the cost of conducting the environmental analysis which is why the prospectus proceeds the environmental analysis. Interested individuals or businesses can request a copy of the prospectus which outlines the proposed opportunity, expectations for performance of this public service, and information on how to apply. A short project update is also able. Both documents are available on the Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/btnf/ . Applications are due by March 14, 2017.

Fishing is a growing activity within the Jackson Hole region, attracting passionate devotees. Like many full-time locals, more visitors and part-time residents are seeking opportunities to fish smaller streams in backcountry settings. In soliciting applications to provide guided bank fishing, the Forest Service is expecting that applicants will be those that can offer an exceptional degree of professionalism. Guides need to be able to go beyond simply helping customers catch fish to function as a partner in caring for the land, wildlife and river resources and help broaden the constituency for public lands including building appreciation for the value of wild and scenic rivers and sustaining the wild cutthroat fishery.

The proposal to offer guided bank fishing on the Blackrock Ranger District was first released for public comment in February 2016. The proposal was then modified in response to public concerns. Public input on the proposal was also built into the prospectus, helping to define what it means to provide exceptional public service. Public input is always welcome and will be actively sought during phase three of this project when attention turns towards analyzing and disclosing the effects of the proposed guided bank fishing service on the natural and human environment.