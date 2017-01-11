Grizzly Delist Delayed

Reports are coming into Jacksonhole .media this morning that the decision to delist the grizzly Bear has been put on hold.

Proposals to remove protections from the species and turn the management over to state control had been slated to be put in effect at the end of 2016.

Now officials from the US Fish and Wildlife Service say that won’t happen just yet. They say they need at least 6 months to go through more than a half million comments submitted on the plan.

There are less than 750 grizzly bears left in the Yellowstone Ecosystem in spite of nearly 50 grizzly deaths on average over the last two years. They were taken after cattle depredation on area ranches.