GTNP: Winter Driving Conditions, Please Slow Down

Drivers within Grand Teton National Park are highly encouraged to drive responsibly and slow down due to winter driving conditions. Park rangers, as well as Wyoming State Highway Patrol and Teton County Sheriff’s Office, have responded to over 50 motor vehicle accidents since the middle of December. Most of these accidents involved a vehicle slide off. There have been five vehicle roll overs, a head-on collision, and numerous incidents that involved vehicle damage. No major injuries were reported.

On Wednesday morning, January 4, a tractor-trailer slid off the road south of Moran Junction on US Highway 89. The road was temporarily closed for approximately 90 minutes to safely retrieve the trailer.

Grand Teton National Park Superintendent David Vela said, “Anyone driving within the park, especially north of the airport, should slow down due to winter driving conditions.” He stated it is not an issue of speeding, rather an issue of driving too fast for winter road conditions.

Snow accumulations, including some wet snow, followed by very hard freezes, have created areas of roadway covered with patches of rough icy conditions. Road conditions vary throughout the park, and visibility can be decreased at times due to fog and blowing snow.

Drivers should always be vigilant about wildlife near and on roadways. If emergency lights are visible, drivers are reminded to slow down and be prepared to stop. Anyone involved in an accident on park roads should call Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301 or 911.