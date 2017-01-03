Habitat Makes Good Progress on The Grove

Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Teton Area (Teton Habitat) has achieved key goals and milestones towards the development of The Grove, Phase 3. The development agreement with the JTCHA has been approved by all parties, the first phase of infrastructure work has been completed, and architectural schematic plans have been created for the redesign of the building. Kendra Heimbuck, Executive Director of Teton Habitat said, “We are moving forward with the plans and agreements necessary to develop 24, Category 1 homes for The Grove, Phase 3 in the timeframe we set out before the County Commissioners last spring.”

The latest milestone completed is the submission of a required application to amend the Final Development Plan (FDP) through the Town of Jackson. The amended FDP was developed in conjunction with Ken Mahood, AIA and Steve Kaness from Workshop Collaborative who were selected in September as architects for the redesign. The plan will now move through the necessary steps of town review including staff, planning commission, and Town Council. Ken Mahood commented, “The new design for The Grove, Phase 3 will blend with the existing phases of the project. The 24 homes will each have 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms and they will adhere to Habitat’s mission to build decent and affordable homes in partnership with selected homeowners and community volunteers.”

While pre-development work is underway for The Grove, Habitat continues to build two homes in Alpine on land donated by The Meridian Group, Inc. Progress is ongoing and during this build our two partner families will each contribute 500 construction hours on their future homes. In addition, community build volunteers join the full-time Habitat crew on select days of the week. Habitat’s building program is driven by volunteers and this winter, our local teams will be joined by a group of NCCC AmeriCorps workers.

For more information, please call 307-734-0828, visit the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, or visit us on the web at www.tetonhabitat.org.