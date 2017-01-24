House Fire Consumes Home South Of Wilson

A structure fire early Tuesday morning completely consumed a home located in the Highland Estates subdivision, approximately nine miles south of Wilson.

Teton Dispatch was alerted to the fire at approximately 1:30 a.m. by a neighbor who saw the flames in the forest nearby. The home, owned by David Titcomb and Susan Gilbert, was not occupied at the time. The structure was fully engulfed in flames when Teton County sheriff officers arrived on scene.

Incident Command, Mike Moyer, arrived shortly after and provided further information on the structure fire. Crews arriving in emergency response fire engines, water tenders, and ambulances navigated through 6 to 8 inches of heavy, fresh snow on the roads to the incident. Private snowplowing crews assisted to clear the roads and driveway.

“An engine and a tender were able to access the property and suppress the fire,” Chief Moyer said. “Our crews did an excellent job getting to the incident safely this morning.”

The cause of the fire is undetermined. Fire Marshal Kathy Clay joined crews in examining the remains of the structure which is a total loss. “This fire had been burning awhile before we arrived,” Clay noted. “Everything is destroyed. We are very sorry for this family’s loss.”

Clay reminds county residents to take extra precautions this winter to prevent fire. “In town, fire hydrants are disappearing,” said Clay. “Please find the hydrant in your area and get it shoveled out.”

Clay asked residents to be sure there are working smoke alarms in all bedrooms, that occupants know two ways out of their home, and to close the door on fire. “Closing the door on a fire buys valuable time for escape and for fire crews to catch a fire before it gets developed.” With winter conditions and delays in arrival due to snow conditions, time becomes a significant factor for emergency response.

For more questions on fire safety tips, please call Jackson Hole Fire/EMS at 733-4732.