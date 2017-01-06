Jackson Hole Live Concert Series Approved

The Council unanimously approved the 2017 Jackson Hole Live Concert Series which was

presented on the Consent Calendar. The Jackson Hole Live Concert Series will take place at the

Snow King Ball Fields and the dates that were approved include Sunday, June 18, Sunday, July 2

and Friday, August 18 for the summer of 2017.

The Council also unanimously approved temporary sign permits for the National Elk Refuge and the Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club as well as a new liquor license for the business Tacos Y Tortillas El Metate.

