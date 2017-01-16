Morningstar to Return to Owner in Jackson Hole

Nye Health Services, owner of the assisted living campus located in Rafter J Ranch, is excited to announce their return to Jackson to manage and operate the campus under a new leadership team and new name, Legacy Lodge at Jackson Hole. Nye Health Services purchased River Rock Lodge in 2014 and will resume its management role on March 1st, 2017.

Patrick Fairbanks has been selected as Executive Director to lead Legacy Lodge at Jackson Hole. Fairbanks brings extensive experience in senior care including his role of Chief Operating Officer overseeing Westward Heights, a senior care campus in Lander, Wyoming. Fairbanks will be working on-site starting January 13th to coordinate the transition.

Nye Health Services CEO and Owner, Russ Peterson remarks, “MorningStar has been committed to the campus over the past two years and we look forward to taking their efforts to the next level. We are excited and confident that Patrick’s leadership and senior care experience in Wyoming will be a good fit in the Jackson community. We believe in Jackson and look forward to collaborating with community partners in serving older adults in and around the area. I also want to express my appreciation for the dedication of the campus’ team members who have been so committed to the residents. As we look to the future we see new opportunities and are anxious to begin the journey.”

“I am excited to join the community of Jackson. My passion for over 30 years has been to serve older adults,” states Patrick Fairbanks, incoming Executive Director of Legacy Lodge at Jackson Hole.

In addition, Lisa Delaney who recently was appointed as Director of Community Relations will be continuing to fulfill that role under Nye’s management. As former Director of Marketing for Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty, Lisa brings 18 years marketing experience to Legacy Lodge at Jackson Hole. “Lisa’s experience, innovation, and passion, along with her knowledge of the local community are strengths that she brings to Legacy Lodge. We are glad to have her as part of the team,” continues Patrick Fairbanks.

Nye Health Services

Being family-owned and located in the Midwest has helped make Nye Health Services a strong company with rich history. Russ Peterson, and his wife Jennifer, founded Nye Health Services in 1989 on the philosophy that older adults deserve services that recognize the individual and are tailored to their unique needs. The Nye Health Services family of campuses provide a wide range of health services that maximize the health and well-being among older adults in Eastern Nebraska. We are currently located in Fremont, Lincoln, South Sioux City, and Norfolk, Nebraska and now Jackson, Wyoming. To learn more about Nye Health Services visit www.nyehealthservices.com.