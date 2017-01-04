Muldoon Sworn In

In spite of legal issues that could have disqualified him to run for Mayor, Pete Muldoon was sworn into that office last night to become Jackson’s new Mayor.

Muldoon, who campaigned on housing for the low-income residents of Jackson, and who promised to make the job full-time, won by a small number of votes in November.

Muldoon also promised to move, on day one, the creation of ‘tenant protections’ which would create rules that would limit a landlord’s ability to evict without a notice period and to make repairs when instructed. He would require leases for all rentals and prevent what he called ‘landlord retaliation’.

“The need for tenant protections is clear and obvious. I’ve proposed concrete changes, and I intend to act immediately upon taking office. I don’t need to do polling to find out if it’ll help my election chances. It’s the right thing to do and I have no problem making that commitment – no ifs, ands, buts or maybes about it!” He said.

Muldoon also seeks a mandated local minimum wage especially for foreign workers.

“We need to explore a local minimum wage, especially for J1 workers, so that we can reduce the subsidy the taxpayers are paying to provide affordable housing by empowering employees to pay it themselves. We need to explore tax-exempt bond financing to build multi-family rental housing. We need elected officials that understand the range of options and tools available to them, and have the good judgment to know how and when to use them.” He said during the campaign.

The race for Mayor, which was at times very negative, was decided by less than 50 votes.

This followed a scandal in which the local press revealed that Muldoon had a criminal record, including felony convictions for check fraud in Louisiana. Muldoon had also gotten into trouble in Teton County where he was found to have been guilty of felony burglary in 2001. But both those felonies were ‘deferred’ leading county authorities to seek a State Attorney General opinion on Muldoon’s eligibility.

In late summer, the opinion came in and cleared Muldoon’s status.

While Muldoon sets out to make housing his main goal, voters did not give him any revenue to do so by voting down the general sales tax increase that was on the ballot. The vote went down 55% to 45% and has blurred the mandate of housing and transit that the town and county governments have been pushing for.

Few resources are available for Muldoon though he proposed increasing mitigation fees on commercial development. Elected officials are now talking about another Special Purpose Excise Tax that could go on the ballot this spring or early summer. Whether that would raise money for housing is unknown as, apparently, other organizations and agencies will also seek funding through the SPET.

Muldoon will serve a 4 year term.