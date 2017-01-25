The Lunchtime Learning presentation, “From Perception to Pleasure: Musical Processing in the Brain,” featuring Robert Zatorre, PhD, will be held on Friday, February 10 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Teton County Library. The presentation is co-sponsored by St. John’s Medical Center Words on Wellness and the Grand Teton Music Festival as part of its Winter Festival series.

In this presentation, Dr. Zatorre will discuss the brain’s mechanisms that allow us to perceive and perform music, the brain’s response to pleasurable music, and the implications of this research on mental health and other clinical applications.

Dr. Zatorre is a professor of neuroscience at the Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital at McGill University. His expertise includes the process of auditory cognition, primarily as it pertains to speech and music. For a sample of his work, see his opinion article in The New York Times, “Why Music Makes Our Brain Sing.”

The Lunchtime Learning presentation is free, but ticketed. Tickets are available online at gtmf.org and at St. John’s wellness department and the Teton County Library.

For more information, please call St. John’s Wellness at 739-7244 or 739-7466.

St. John’s Words on Wellness program is supported in part by the St. John’s Hospital Foundation.

GTMF Winter Festival is generously sponsored by the Center of Wonder. Additional support provided by the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole, Cultural Council of Jackson Hole/Town and County Arts for All, and the Wyoming Arts Council through funding from the Wyoming State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.