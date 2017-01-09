New Brain Training Program Offered at St. John’s Cognitive Health

St. John’s Cognitive Health is launching a new session of Brain Works, an innovative 7-week program inspired by evidence that lifestyle changes can keep your brain healthier.

According to Dr. Martha Stearn, the internal medicine specialist who founded St. John’s Cognitive Health and developed the program, “You can reduce your risk for dementia by as much as 50% by improving your life choices. Education and commitment are key, and this program sets you on the right path with the proper tools.”

A pilot project was held earlier this year, with 100% of the participants enthusiastically endorsing the program. One participant commented, “Just the awareness that there are things you can do to reduce risk is huge. And to incorporate it into daily life through hands-on experience is very helpful.”

Classes meet on Tuesdays and Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and cover the following topics: the importance of exercise, the value of good nutrition (with an emphasis on the Mediterranean diet), cooking lessons, a computer-based brain training to strengthen cognitive weaknesses and enhance strengths, stress reduction techniques (including mindfulness and Tai chi), the importance of sleep, and other relevant subjects.

The cost for the program is $300 per person. When two people enroll together, each will receive a $50 discount. The price does not include the individual pre- and post-course interview and testing with Dr. Stearn, a service that may be covered by insurance.

The next session begins Tuesday, January 17 and runs until Friday, March 3, 2017.

To enroll in the program, call Cognitive Health at 307 739 7434 by January 10.