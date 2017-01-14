Northern Rocky Mountain Fisher Considered For ESA Protection

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) announced today the initiation of a status review for the distinct population segment (DPS) of Northern Rocky Mountain (NRM) Fisher, to determine whether this population meets the definition of an endangered or threatened species under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

Today’s announcement opens a thirty day information gathering period regarding the status of the fisher, which closes at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 11, 2017. The Service encourages all interested parties to provide any information they may have regarding the status of, and any potential threats to, the northern Rocky Mountain DPS of the fisher prior to this deadline.

The public may submit comments by one of the following methods:

Federal eRulemaking Portal: http://www.regulations.gov. In the Search box, enter FWS-R6-ES-2015-0104, which is the docket number for this action. Then click on the Search button. You may enter a comment by clicking on “Comment Now!” Please ensure that you have found the correct document before submitting your comment.

U.S. mail or hand delivery: Public Comments Processing, Attn: Docket No. FWS-R6-ES-2015-0104, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, MS: BPHC, 5275 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041-3803.

Please note that the Service will post all comments on http://www.regulations.gov. This generally means that we will post any personal information you provide.

The fisher (Martes pennanti) is a medium-sized mammal native to North America. It is classified in the order Carnivora, family Mustelidae – a family that also includes weasels, mink, martens, and otters. Fishers live in coniferous and mixed conifer and hardwood forests and are found commonly in mature forest cover. Learn more about the species at: https://www.fws.gov/mountain-prairie/es/fisher.php.

