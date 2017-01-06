On The Way – Powder 8’s

The historic Powder 8 Competition was hosted from 1975 until 2001 and was bought back in 2016 for the 50th Anniversary

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is pleased to announce the Grand National Powder 8 Competition is back by popular demand. This historic event will be held on the Powder 8 face of Cody Bowl on February 4th with back up weather day being Sunday, February 5th. There will be a local qualifier competition on Saturday, January 14th planned to run on the Powder 8 face of Cody Bowl. Registration for the local qualifier is open until 12pm noon, Monday, January 9th, and at the time up to 22 teams of two people will be drawn at random from the pool of applications. To sign up and for more details on the local qualifier visit: http://www.jacksonhole.com/events/events_cat/powder-8-s-local-s-qualifier.16721.html

Last winter JHMR brought back the Powder 8 competition after a fifteen year hiatus as part of the 50th Anniversary programming. The competition was so well received, that JHMR is pleased to make the event an annual tradition again. “Last year we had a great turn out of teams from all over the west, not to mention hundreds of spectators for the Grand Nationals,” stated Bill Lewkowitz, JHMR Business Development Director. “The competition day was full of fun and really brought the spirit of skiing to life in a safe and enjoyable way,” Lewkowitz went on to note. This year the invitational team contest will host approximately 22 teams invited from a variety of western resorts, with over $10,000 in cash and prizes for the top three finishing teams. Three judges will be ranking teams based on historical requirements, including style, symmetry and synchronization. Click here for more information on the Grand National Powder 8s.