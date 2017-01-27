Proposed SPET Initiatives To Be Discussed at Monday Joint Meeting

Fire Station 1 and 3 Improvements

This project would allow for the completion of the Station 1 renovation, land acquisition to relocate Station 3, and design monies in advance of Station 3 construction.

Fleet Maintenance Facility

This project would complete the second phase of the START Facility by providing adequate maintenance and storage space to maintain all START buses as well as maintain vehicles involved with all Town and some County operations. The completion of this phase is necessary should the Town and County wish to expand START Service.

START Bus Replacement and Expansion

This initiative would provide funding to match any federal funding available to purchase smaller sized cutaway buses to serve in-Town routes as well as provide replacement buses for the aging fleet serving our commuter areas and our critical service to outlying areas. This funding would also provide initial funding to purchase a limited number of buses for expanded service.

Redmond Hall Workforce Housing Project

This initiative would provide funding to address the shortfall for the Housing Trust Redmond/Hall Affordable rental project. These funds would secure the completion as a rental project with 26 new plus 2 existing workforce housing units.

Land Purchase for Workforce Housing Project

This initiative would provide funding for land purchase(s) to secure property for a future community affordable housing project, to be developed through a public-private partnership in accordance with the Jackson/Teton County Workforce Housing Action Plan and the Housing Supply Plan.

Park & Rec Maintenance Facility Employee Housing

Funding for this project would allow the Town and County to complete the employee housing portion of the Park and Rec Maintenance Facility. These 21 units consist of studio and 1 bedroom units to house year-round and seasonal employees of departments/areas such as Parks and Recreation, START Bus, and law enforcement.

START Employee Housing

This project would construct 24 units at the START Maintenance Facility consisting of studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units geared more towards year-round employee housing needs for departments/areas such as START Bus, Town and County law enforcement, and critical service providers.

A proposed vote would be scheduled for May.