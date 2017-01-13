Radon Kits Available

As part or Radon Awareness Month, Teton County Public Health’s Environmental Health Division wants to remind residents to test their homes for Radon. Inadvertently breathing radon – a naturally occurring radioactive gas – can increase the risk of lung cancer.

Radar detection kits are available; details are available at TetonWyo.org: http://www.tetonwyo.org/ph/news/teton-county-public-health-offers-radon-detection-kits/15166 If you have any questions, contact Rachel Wheeler at Teton County Public Health, (307) 732-8446.