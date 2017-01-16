Register For Access To Contracting Specialists, Small Business Tips

Business experts and government contracting officers will be available 8 a.m. Feb. 22 until 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper to show entrepreneurs how they can grow their companies.

The two-day GRO-Biz Conference and Idea Expo offers dual tracks designed to teach small business owners both how to win government contracts and how to improve their bottom line.

Participants will learn about the new woman-owned small business mentor-protégé program, how to market to the government professionals who choose which vendor will provide goods and services, how to create a company culture that fosters innovation and how to prepare a proposal for a government contract.

Other topics include cybersecurity, how to commercialize technology and how to export.

Sen. Mike Enzi started the GRO-Biz Conference and Idea Expo to help give Wyoming’s small businesses the edge they needed to flourish. The event is supported by the Wyoming Business Council, the Small Business Development Center Network, the University of Wyoming Business Resource Network and the U.S. Small Business Administration, along with many private sponsors.

More than 200 entrepreneurs are expected to attend the 15th annual conference and expo.

To register, visit www.regonline.com/2017grobizidea or call Brett Housholder, program manager of the Procurement Technical Assistance Center, at 307-234-3203.