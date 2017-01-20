State Board Approves Three Grant and Loan Requests 

|
BUSINESS READY COMMUNITY (BRC) GRANT AND LOAN APPLICATIONS
Wyoming Business Council staff review each application, conduct site visits and make presentations to a Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors subcommittee before making final recommendations to the full board.
About the Program: The Wyoming Business Council administers the Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities.
The Business Council board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the SLIB for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction.
For more information about these projects, visit the Wyoming Business Council website, www.wyomingbusiness.org, or call 1-800-262-3425.