Temporary Closure of Granite Creek to Improve Access

The Bridger-Teton National Forest’s Jackson Ranger District will temporarily close the Granite Creek area and the parking lot for snow removal. Today the Granite Creek trailhead on the Jackson Ranger District will be closed at the access point along Highway 189/191 from 7:00am – 11:00am. There will be no parking or access to Granite Creek during that time. Once the heavy equipment is moved out it will be reopened. “Quite frankly, we just have too much snow in there,” said Winter Sports Manager Ray Spencer with the Jackson Ranger District. “We keep having vehicle after vehicle getting stuck so we will get the right tools in there to move it out of the way,” he said. The Bridger-Teton appreciates the public’s patience while the Forest works to improve this access point.