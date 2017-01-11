Teton Pines Country Club Hosts First Chamber Mixer of 2017

Teton Pines Country Club, 3450 Clubhouse Drive, will host the first Chamber Mixer of 2017 on Thursday, January 12 from 5:00-7:00pm in their Fireplace Lobby.

Teton Pines Country Club is featuring their recently remodeled Clubhouse as well as their Happy Hour, which includes 1/2 off all drinks by the glass from 4:00-6:00pm from Wednesday-Saturday and a special small plates menu priced under $10.

Attendees should bring their business cards to enter a drawing for big prizes, including a round of golf for two (including a cart), a season pass to the TPCC Nordic Trails, a happy hour gift certificate good for two drinks and two menu items! Light appetizers will be provided, featuring samples from their delicious happy hour menu. Complimentary wine and beer will also be offered. If you use Facebook, join the fun and RSVP online at https://www.facebook.com/events/1699490773714278/.

About Teton Pines Country Club & Resort: Teton Pines Country Club & Resort is a semi-private club open to the public for golf, tennis, dining, and cross country skiing. Conveniently located between Teton Village and Jackson on the Village Road, Teton Pines provides its members and guests a relaxing atmosphere to unwind and enjoy the spectacular beauty and magnificent recreational opportunities of the Tetons. Serving delicious food, hand-selected wines, après golf & ski drinks, and the West Bank’s favorite lunches, The Pines Restaurant has been recognized as one of Jackson Hole’s premier dining establishments for almost 30 years. A talented staff is known for making each meal memorable and providing exceptional service. For more information, please visit http://www.tetonpines.com.

About Chamber Mixers: Chamber Mixers are casual networking events hosted by Chamber members and open to the community. For more information, please contact Renee Leone, Events Coordinator, events@jacksonholechamber.com or 307.201.2309.