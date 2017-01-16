Top Finishes for JHHS Speech Team

Sophomores Samantha Smith and Shoshana Sangros teamed up in Public Forum debate to bring home a 3rd place medal in the event. They spent the weekend exploring both sides of whether or not the US should increase their military spending. Smith went on to break into out rounds of Congressional Debate while junior Aaron Trauner earned a 3rd place finish in the same event.

Senior and team captain, Kyler Arriola, placed 2nd in Poetry Interpretation with his rendition of “Something Rotten” by Kerry and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Arriola made it to out rounds in both Humorous and Dramatic Interpretation as well. He partnered with sophomore, Leila Sandlin in Duet Interpretation where they performed, “Fools” by Neil Simon. Their performance earned them a 4th place award. Sandlin went on to place 5th in Poetry Interpretation also.

Senior and team captain, Emma Harrison, competing in Informative Speaking, captured a 4th place finish. In her original composition she explored the nature of evil. Freshman River Gayton and Smith also broke to semi finals in the event. Sophomore Anushka Olvera made it into semi finals of Original Oratory with her speech about the proliferation of texting.

Freshman Maleah Tuttle, competing for the first time as a varsity member on the team, tied for 4th place in Lincoln Douglas Debate, arguing the pros and cons of limiting free speech on public college campuses.

Coach Peggy Gagnon said, “ I am extremely proud of the successes of the Jackson team. We have seen incredible growth among both the new and returning members already this season. We are excited for the rest of the year!”

The team is planning its own invitational tournament on Friday and Saturday, February 3 and 4, 2017. For the home tournament, the Speech Team is in need of about 300 volunteers to judge for approximately an hour and a half each. Judging guidelines will be provided and several practice judging sessions will be offered. Judging experience is not required.

Events include Lincoln Douglas, Public Forum and Cross Examination Debate, Student Congress, Extemporaneous Speaking, Original Oratory, Humor, Drama, Poetry, Program Oral Interpretation, Informative Speaking, and Duet. Judging these talented high school competitors is an entertaining and rewarding experience. Refreshments and free babysitting will be provided.

If you would be able to volunteer anytime from 3:00 Friday afternoon until 9:00 Friday evening, or from 7:30 AM Saturday until 3:00 PM Saturday, please email coach Londe Gagnon at lgagnon@tcsd.org or call her at 307-699-0537.