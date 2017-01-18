Due to the observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
the typical Monday Town Council meetings were rescheduled until Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
The Jackson Town Council met twice today in the Town Hall’s Council Chambers for both a
workshop meeting and a regular evening meeting. Members of the Town Council discussed
several items ranging from tenant protection options to adult entertainment business regulations.
Below is a summary of some of the outcomes of these meetings.
The Town Council directed Town staff to gather additional information and return at a future date
regarding the topics of both potential tenant protection and the potential extension of North King
Street through the Recreation Center. In regards to the North King Street extension, the Council
approved for moving forward with working with WYDOT in developing conceptual designs
encompassing the entire North Cache gateway. Town Manager, Bob McLaurin, will report back
with a proposed budget and timeline.
During the evening meeting the Town Council removed two items from the Consent Calendar to
discuss further. Councilman Bob Lenz requested that the item Additional Rodeo Date be removed
from the Consent Calendar for further discussion of the matter. Ultimately the Town Council
moved to approve the date of Friday, June 30, 2017 as an additional rodeo night for the rodeo
concessionaire. Councilman Jim Stanford requested that the item Rendezvous Concert on the
Town Square be removed from the Consent Calendar for further discussion. The topic of the VIP
section was described in further detail by both the production company as well as by the Jackson
Hole Mountain Resort. In the end, the Town Council did approve the Rendezvous Concert on the
Town Square with the layout presented in the initial application.
The meeting moved forward to discuss potential adult entertainment business regulations. A
motion was made and approved to direct staff to draft a Municipal Code Ordinance and a Land
Development Regulation consistent with Council discussion and direction. These items will
return to the Town Council for first reading on February 21, 2017. Finally, the Jackson/Teton
County Housing Authority was approved to enter into a lease agreement for 250 Scott Lane Suite
110 with TSSI, LLC with the terms as presented in the lease agreement.
For a complete review of these Town Council meetings in their entirety, anyone can access
recorded meetings on-line at the Town of Jackson’s website: www.townofjackson.com. The
public is always welcome to attend these meetings and provide public comment on these topics.
The public will always be provided with an opportunity to provide public comment not listed on
the agenda. Past meetings are stored on the Town of Jackson website as well.
Comments 1
$50,000 allocated from the Town General Fund for an Eclipse Coordinator. County is also pitching in another $50,000 for a total of $100,000. I’m not convinced this is the best way to spend public funds.