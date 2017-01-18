Due to the observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

the typical Monday Town Council meetings were rescheduled until Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

The Jackson Town Council met twice today in the Town Hall’s Council Chambers for both a

workshop meeting and a regular evening meeting. Members of the Town Council discussed

several items ranging from tenant protection options to adult entertainment business regulations.

Below is a summary of some of the outcomes of these meetings.

The Town Council directed Town staff to gather additional information and return at a future date

regarding the topics of both potential tenant protection and the potential extension of North King

Street through the Recreation Center. In regards to the North King Street extension, the Council

approved for moving forward with working with WYDOT in developing conceptual designs

encompassing the entire North Cache gateway. Town Manager, Bob McLaurin, will report back

with a proposed budget and timeline.

During the evening meeting the Town Council removed two items from the Consent Calendar to

discuss further. Councilman Bob Lenz requested that the item Additional Rodeo Date be removed

from the Consent Calendar for further discussion of the matter. Ultimately the Town Council

moved to approve the date of Friday, June 30, 2017 as an additional rodeo night for the rodeo

concessionaire. Councilman Jim Stanford requested that the item Rendezvous Concert on the

Town Square be removed from the Consent Calendar for further discussion. The topic of the VIP

section was described in further detail by both the production company as well as by the Jackson

Hole Mountain Resort. In the end, the Town Council did approve the Rendezvous Concert on the

Town Square with the layout presented in the initial application.

The meeting moved forward to discuss potential adult entertainment business regulations. A

motion was made and approved to direct staff to draft a Municipal Code Ordinance and a Land

Development Regulation consistent with Council discussion and direction. These items will

return to the Town Council for first reading on February 21, 2017. Finally, the Jackson/Teton

County Housing Authority was approved to enter into a lease agreement for 250 Scott Lane Suite

110 with TSSI, LLC with the terms as presented in the lease agreement.

For a complete review of these Town Council meetings in their entirety, anyone can access

recorded meetings on-line at the Town of Jackson’s website: www.townofjackson.com. The

public is always welcome to attend these meetings and provide public comment on these topics.

The public will always be provided with an opportunity to provide public comment not listed on

the agenda. Past meetings are stored on the Town of Jackson website as well.