Town & County Mull 100 Million in New Taxes For Housing, Tribal Trails

Town and County officials contemplated nearly 100 million in new taxes with the possibility of 7 cents of sales tax.

Yesterday’s joint meeting focused on projects described as housing, transportation, and public safety.

Public safety issues include nearly 7 million dollars for retrofits of two fire stations.

A list of projects sent forward by the SPET advisory committee include:

Fire Station 1 and 3 Improvements

This project would allow for the completion of the Station 1 renovation, land acquisition to relocate

Station 3, and design monies in advance of Station 3 construction.

Cost:6.8 million dollars.

Fleet Maintenance Facility

This project would complete the second phase of the START Facility by providing adequate maintenance and storage space to maintain all START buses as well as maintain vehicles involved with all Town and some County operations. The completion of this phase is necessary should the Town and County wish to expand START Service.

Cost:14.6 million dollars.

START Bus Replacement and Expansion

This initiative would provide funding to match any federal funding available to purchase smaller sized

cutaway buses to serve in-Town routes as well as provide replacement buses for the aging fleet serving our commuter areas and our critical service to outlying areas. This funding would also provide initial funding to purchase a limited number of buses for expanded service.

Cost: 6.5 million dollars.

Tribal Trails Road

Funding for this initiative would allow for the design and construction of the Tribal Trails Connector and the planning of the East-West Connector to advance those initiatives as contained in the Integrated Transportation Plan, in part to address and alleviate congestion and provide improved emergency response.

Cost: 5 million dollars.

Redmond Hall Workforce Housing Project

This initiative would provide funding to address the shortfall for the Housing Trust Redmond/Hall

Affordable rental project. These funds would secure the completion as a rental project with 26 new plus 2 existing workforce housing units.

Cost 4.1 Million dollars.

Land Purchase for Workforce Housing Project

This initiative would provide funding for land purchase(s) to secure property for a future community affordable housing project, to be developed through a public-private partnership in accordance with the Jackson/Teton County Workforce Housing Action Plan and the Housing Supply Plan.

Cost:5 million dollars.

Park & Rec Maintenance Facility Employee Housing

Funding for this project would allow the Town and County to complete the employee housing portion of the Park and Rec Maintenance Facility. These 21 units consist of studio and 1 bedroom units to house year-round and seasonal employees of departments/areas such as Parks and Recreation,

START Bus, and law enforcement.

Cost: 2.9 million dollars.

Start Bus Housing.

Cost: 8.3million dollars.

A one penny increase would generate about 50 million dollars over four years, but some official brought up the notion of a 2% tax to get nearly 100 million. Councilman Jim Stanford even proposed 2 consecutive SPET Elections.

The discussion comes just 2 months after the community soundly voted against a one penny tax for housing and transportation.

Public comment will be heard on January 23rd from 2-5.