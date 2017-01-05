Victor Hires Planning Administrator

The Victor City Council unanimously confirmed the appointment of Josh Wilson as Planning and Zoning Administrator during a special meeting on January 3, 2017. Mayor Potter commented, “Josh is top-notch. His well-rounded and extensive experience combined with a personal affinity for Teton Valley makes him a great fit for the job.”

Josh Wilson, originally from Twin Falls Idaho, attended the University of Idaho while fighting wildfires for the Bureau of Land Management during the summers. Upon receiving a bachelor’s in Landscape Architecture from the University of Idaho in 2001, he worked in private practice for a Landscape Architecture firm in Ketchum, Idaho before beginning his career in public service as a planner with Blaine County. Wilson later relocated to the Treasure Valley and worked as a planner for the City of Meridian during a period of rapid growth in the mid-2000’s. He then worked as a design review planner for the City of Boise for the last decade until making the decision to relocate to the Teton Valley.

Wilson will begin at the City of Victor on February 1, 2017. In the interim, the City of Victor has contracted with a local planner to continue to process applications received in the Planning and Zoning Department until he begins.